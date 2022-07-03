Left Menu

UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad

Yogi Adityanath who campaigned for BJP candidates during GHMC elections also urged voters to vote for the party to transform Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar. The monument Charminar located in the southern part of the city popularly called old city area which once considered as communally sensitive given its large population of a particular community.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:17 IST
UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Sunday visited Shri Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting the historic Charminar located here.

Yogi, who spent about 20 minutes at the temple, offered special prayers. He was accompanied by BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya sabha member K Laxman and MLA Raja Singh.

''Yogiji was supposed to visit the temple when he came here to campaign for BJP during GHMC elections (in 2020). However due paucity of time, he could not visit that time. He told us that whenever he comes to Hyderabad next time he would visit the temple and offer prayers. So, to fulfil that he came today and offer prayers and aarti also,'' Raja Singh told PTI. The UP CM is in the city to participate in the ongoing BJP's National Executive Committee meeting which witnessed the presence of the party's bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bhagyalakshmi temple became the cynosure after Union Minister Amit Shah offered prayers here before undertaking Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign in November 2020. Yogi Adityanath who campaigned for BJP candidates during GHMC elections also urged voters to vote for the party ''to transform Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar.'' The monument (Charminar) located in the southern part of the city popularly called ''old city area'' which once considered as communally sensitive given its large population of a particular community. This part of the city is a stronghold of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global
4
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022