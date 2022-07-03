Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 12:02 IST
BJP’s Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.
Rahul Narvekar of BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly.

Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes.

The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway Sunday at 11 am. The Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly on Monday.

