BJP’s Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

Rahul Narvekar of BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly.

Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes.

The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway Sunday at 11 am. The Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in the Assembly on Monday.