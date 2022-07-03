Left Menu

Cong rejects report claiming Rahul sought AIADMK's support for Sinha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 12:24 IST
  Country:
  India

The Congress on Sunday dismissed as ''bogus'' a news report claiming that Rahul Gandhi called up AIADMK leader E Palaniswamy seeking support for the combined Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the news report is ''bogus and false'' and is a ''mischievous effort to sow confusion''.

''This is wholly bogus and totally false. No such phone call was made. The DMK-Congress alliance is firm and steadfast enough to withstand such crude and mischievous efforts to sow confusion and weaken it,'' Ramesh said in a statement.

The Congress and DMK are supporting their joint candidate Sinha for the July 18 presidential election.

