Mango dal to biriyani, Modi, Shah, BJP bigwigs savour T'gana delicacies in Hyd meet

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 18:01 IST
From lip-smacking mango dal to biryani, several Telangana signature dishes were on the menu during lunch on Sunday for the BJP stalwarts - including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the party’s two-day national executive committee meeting held here.

Though the delegates attending the meeting have been enjoying five-star hospitality for the last two days, the Telangana BJP chose to introduce them to the specialised Telangana food items, BJP sources said.

State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who engaged caterer G Yadamma, was the person who prepared the menu, keeping in view the taste of the leaders from different parts of the country.

“A six-member team, led by Yadamma, was involved in preparing as many as 50 different dishes to treat apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda besides Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and executive members,” a BJP release said.

Apart from items served for the lunch, even snacks, sweets and desserts were prepared, Telangana style, it further said.

The main course comprised tomato-beans curry, aloo kurma (potato gravy), bagara baingan (spicy brinjal), ivy gourd-coconut fry, Okra- cashew and groundnut fry, ridge gourd fry with meal-maker flakes, methi-moong dal fry, mango dal, biryani, pulihora, pudina rice, white rice, curd rice, Gongura pickle, cucumber chutney, tomato chutney and bottle gourd chutney.

Similarly, snacks included “Gaarelu” made of moong dal, sakinaalu, makka gudaalu and sarva pindi with various chutneys prepared with tomato, groundnut, coconut and chillis, the BJP said.

