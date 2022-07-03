BJP's goal is to take India from appeasement to fulfilment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP members not to mock but learn from mistakes of the parties which were now in ''terminal decline'' despite ruling the country for long, and stressed the party's goal was to take India from ''tushtikaran” (appeasement) to ''triptikaran'' (fulfilment).

In his speech at the final session of the two-day BJP national executive meeting here, Modi called upon party workers to strive to make India ''shreshtha'' (great) and emphasised on qualities such as restraint, balanced outlook and coordination among them.

The prime minister, who has often accused opposition parties of practising appeasement politics, said the BJP's goal should be to take the country from ''tushtikaran'' to ''triptikaran''. ''This will lead to 'sabka vikas' (development of all).'' He called for taking out ''Sneh Yatra'' which, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference, will be aimed at boosting affection and coordination in society by reaching out to different sections of people.

Modi called for ''P2 to G2'' (Pro-people to good governance) in the party's political and governance model.

Taking aim at the opposition, Modi said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic parties and added that it would be difficult for them to survive long.

Emphasising on the need for party workers to stay connected to people, he said they should not make fun of or jeer at the parties which are in terminal decline and instead learn from their mistakes.

''Opposition parties are in a very bad shape. We should learn from their state as to what shortcomings and failings caused their fall. They drifted from people and continue to do so. We have to keep ourselves away from the reasons of their decline,'' Modi said.

Lauding the BJP cadres, he said while many parties face existential threats after being out of power but they remained steadfast even in states where the party was never in power. They are working strongly for the country in states under adverse circumstances like West Bengal, Kerala and Telangana, he said.

Recalling that he had noted in a 2016 party meet about BJP workers having qualities of ''Sevabhaav, Santulan, Sanyam, Samnway, Sakaratmak, Sadbhavana and Samvad'' (service, balance, restraint, coordination, positivity, empathy and dialogue), Modi reiterated this message to BJP members in the Sunday address.

The two-day executive meeting saw the party taking stock of its organisational activities and lauding the Modi government over its economic policies and overall governance.

Issues such as the killing of a tailor in Udaipur by Islamic fanatics and the Nupur Sharma row were not discussed in the meeting, though the obituary reference did mention tailor Kanhaiya Lal, party leaders said.

Referring to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, a name with roots in the city's Hindu cultural heritage, Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of ''Ek Bharat'' (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.

Everything that is good in the country belongs to every Indian, he said, asserting that the BJP believes in this philosophy and that is why it celebrates leaders like Patel, who was a Congress stalwart, and paid tributes to every prime minister through a museum dedicated to all previous PMs.

The prime minister also hit back at opposition parties for questioning the BJP's democratic credentials and asked what is the status of democracy within their organisations.

Modi asserted that his government has worked for everyone and noted that nearly 200 crore Covid vaccines doses were given to people for free across the country.

India's exports have surged and the country has received record FDI, he said.

Noting the efforts of BJP governments at the Centre and in states to empower women, he said they have repeatedly expressed support for the party in elections and it should continue to work for their welfare.

In his speech, Modi also referred to the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and lauded her journey from humble background and asked party MPs and MLAs to ensure that they cast valid votes as even a small error may render them invalid.

Prasad asserted that numbers are heavily stacked in Murmu's favour against Yashwant Sinha, the opposition candidate.

Prime Minister Modi later addressing a massive public meeting, titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', at Parade Grounds here and said his government has been trying to bring positive change in every Indian's life and make people's life easier during the past eight years.

