Zelenskiy vows Ukraine forces will return to Lysychansk
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Donbas, but vowed to restore control over the area thanks to the army's tactics and the prospect of new, improved weaponry.
"If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lysychansk
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Zelenskiy
- Donbas
ALSO READ
Ukrainian forces shoot fake war footage in Mykolaiv: Russia
Four months into war, more Ukrainians decide to flee besieged areas
Explosions rock Ukrainian city of Odesa, no word of any casualties
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children
Ukrainian court bans party led by Putin ally Medvedchuk