Zelenskiy vows Ukraine forces will return to Lysychansk

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 01:41 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Donbas, but vowed to restore control over the area thanks to the army's tactics and the prospect of new, improved weaponry.

"If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."

