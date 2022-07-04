Delhi Assembly condoles Udaipur tailor's murder

The Delhi Assembly on Monday condoled the brutal beheading of a tailor in Udaipur and the victims of Mundka fire incident, Manipur landslide and a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh.

The first day of the Assembly session began with paying obituaries to those killed in several incidents.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel extended condolences to the families of those killed in Mundka fire incident and Manipur landslide.

On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a roaring fire engulfed a commercial building in Delhi’s Mundka area.

A massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night in Manipur’s Noney district.

The bodies of 42 people have been found so far from under the debris at Tupul yard railway construction camp. Among them are 27 Territorial Army personnel and 15 civilians, including railway employees, construction workers and villagers.

Earlier, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, demanded that the House should also pay respect to the Udaipur tailor who was brutally killed last week.

His demand was supported by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj who said that it was an unfortunate incident for all the communities. He also said that last respects should also be paid to those who have been killed in the Himachal Pradesh bus accident.

Sixteen people, including school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded on last Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the murder.

The two accused, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A two minute silence was also observed in the assembly for the deceased.

