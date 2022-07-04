Left Menu

Senior BJP leaders including national general secretary Ajay Jamwal and Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar will attend a two-day state executive meeting to be held in Udaipur in Gomati district from July 6, party sources said on Monday.The meeting holds significance in view of the recently concluded by-polls and the upcoming assembly elections next year.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:57 IST
Senior BJP leaders to attend Tripura state executive meeting
Senior BJP leaders including national general secretary Ajay Jamwal and Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar will attend a two-day state executive meeting to be held in Udaipur in Gomati district from July 6, party sources said on Monday.

The meeting holds significance in view of the recently concluded by-polls and the upcoming assembly elections next year. Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior party functionaries will be present.

''The outcome of the by-elections will be discussed. Also, a well-designed programme for the next two-three months in the run-up to the assembly elections will also be finalised,'' the party's state vice-president Rebati Tripura said.

The assembly elections are likely to be held early next year. The BJP has won three out of four seats in the assembly by-elections. The chief minister bagged the Town Bardowali constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who has been assigned with boosting the organisation in Tripura, will visit the northeastern state on July 15, he said.

During his visit, Ghosh will meet party workers from the two parliamentary constituencies in the state.

''A total of 100 booths have been identified where the party needs to work hard to deliver results, and Ghosh will draw up an action plan. This will be a follow-up action of a decision taken at the BJP national executive committee meeting held in Hyderabad recently,'' Tripura, who also represents the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, added.

