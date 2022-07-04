Left Menu

Tripura CM to take oath as MLA on July 8

Saha did not take oath due to technical reasons.Saha had assumed office as Tripura chief minister replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, the first BJP chief minister of the state, on May 14.To fulfill the constitutional provision, the dental surgeon-turned-politician had contested the by-election and won with a comfortable margin on June 26.

Manik Saha Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won the by-election from the Town Bardowali assembly seat, will take oath as MLA on July 8, and Tripura Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Monday.

Saha met Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-president M Venkiah Naidu in Delhi on Monday and tendered his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP, the speaker told the media.

Three of the four MLAs elected in the by-election, Sudip Roy Barman (Congress), Manila Debnath (BJP), and Swapna Das (BJP) were sworn in on June 29. Saha did not take oath due to 'technical reasons.

Saha assumed office as Tripura chief minister replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, the first BJP chief minister of the state, on May 14.

To fulfill the constitutional provision, the dental surgeon-turned-politician contested the by-election and won with a comfortable margin on June 26. Saha is also the BJP state president.

