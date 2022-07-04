U'khand Cong chief asks Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh not to target each other on social media

Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahra on Monday appealed to senior party leaders Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh not to target each other on social media, saying it demoralises party workers.

''Both of them are my seniors. Every one in the party has the right to put forward his point of view. My appeal to them is that they should say whatever they have to on the party forum instead of targeting each other on social media,'' Mahra told reporters.

Mahra said party workers are in a state of despair after the assembly poll rout. ''A social media spat between senior party leaders in a situation like this demoralises them. They should think of the ordinary party workers at the grassroot and raise whatever issues they have to on appropriate party forum,'' Mahra said.

A war of words is going on between former chief minister Harish Rawat and former leader of opposition in the state assembly and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh on Twitter and other social media platforms in which they have been indirectly attacking each other.

In a social media post, Rawat on Sunday said it was not fair to ''pour black ink over a glorious chapter in the state's democratic history out of pure malice towards one individual''.

The former CM was referring to a Singh's remark suggesting that Harish Rawat was himself responsible for the rebellion against him by party MLAs in 2016, which finally led to the imposition of the president's rule briefly in the state.

Rawat said the reinstatement of his government through a floor test in 2016 was a triumph of democracy.

He said the defections by party MLAs in 2016 in Uttarakhand were engineered by the BJP, which had done something similar in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh earlier.

Terming it as a ''murder of the constitution'', Rawat said by attributing the defections to the resentment among legislators against him tantamount to absolving the BJP of the sin of murdering democracy.

Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh have always been at loggerheads with each other. They have also blamed each other indirectly for the party's poll debacle through social media posts in the past.

They have also held each other responsible in the past for the party's defeat in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls held in February this year.

Harish Rawat recently said he owned up the responsibility for the party's defeat in the assembly elections as he was the party's poll campaign head but it was not appropriate to blame him in a casual manner for the party's poor performance at every social function.

Singh is a former president of the state Congress. He was made the leader of opposition in the state assembly after the death of senior most party MLA Indira Hridayesh last year. PTI ALM RDK

