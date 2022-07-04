Left Menu

UP: Police outpost in-charge shunted following confrontation with local BJP leader

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:30 IST
UP: Police outpost in-charge shunted following confrontation with local BJP leader
A police outpost in-charge was shunted following a confrontation with a local BJP leader here, officials said on Monday.

BJP workers staged a sit-in outside the police outpost claiming that Raj Kumar, the in-charge of the outpost at Nasirpur railway crossing, had slapped president of BJP Yuva Morcha of Raj Nagar Mandal, Sagar Mishra.

The protesters also demanded action against SHO of Sihani Gate Police Station Pradeep Tripathi and raised slogans against the police department.

According to police, Mishra was stopped by Kumar near the Nasirpur railway crossing for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

An argument ensued between the two and according to Mishra, he was slapped by Kumar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G has shifted the outpost in-charge to police lines, officials said.

