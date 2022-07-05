Single, low tax rate would help reduce burden on poor: Rahul Gandhi
GST on Diamonds 1.5 percent. Gabbar Singh Tax is a painful reminder of who the PM cares for, he said on Twitter.A single, low GST rate will reduce compliance costs, prevent government from playing favourites and ease burden on poor and middle class families, he also said.The Congress has demanded the scrapping of the current GST law, saying it has hurt the economy and a new legislation should be brought in its place as it has many birth defects that cannot be rectified.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over GST rates and said a single, low tax rate would help reduce the burden on the poor and middle class.
Highlighting that the GST rate on diamonds is at 1.5 percent, while that on health insurance was 18 percent and hospital rooms were five percent, he dubbed the GST as ''Gabbar Singh Tax'' and said it shows who the prime minister cares for.
''GST on Health Insurance: 18 percent. GST on Hospital Room: 5 percent. GST on Diamonds: 1.5 percent. 'Gabbar Singh Tax' is a painful reminder of who the PM cares for,'' he said on Twitter.
''A single, low GST rate will reduce compliance costs, prevent the government from playing favorites and ease the burden on poor and middle-class families,'' he also said.
Congress has demanded the scrapping of the current GST law, saying it has hurt the economy and new legislation should be brought in its place as it has many ''birth defects'' that cannot be rectified.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Hospital Room
- Congress
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi joins ED probe in National Herald case for fourth day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar over ED probe against Rahul Gandhi, Agnipath scheme
'No one is Queen Victoria or Prince': Sambit Patra on Cong protesting against ED questioning Rahul Gandhi
Cong holds protest in Delhi against Agnipath scheme, questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED