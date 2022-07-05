Left Menu

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian courts controversy with remarks against constitution

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan has courted controversy with his remarks that India's constitution can be used to "loot" people of the country

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:10 IST
Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan has courted controversy with his remarks that India's constitution can be used to "loot" people of the country. Addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district, Cheriyan, who is Fisheries and Cultural Affairs, the minister said the "Indian constitution can exploit people".

"British prepared it, Indians wrote it and implemented it. It's been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism, democracy but it can be exploited," he said. "We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But, I will say, the Constitution is written in such a way that it can be used to loot the people of the country," he said.

Several people including the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan hit out at the controversial remarks. Taking to Twitter, Satheesan wrote, "Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister has made the most insulting statements about #IndianConstitution. Obnoxious words. He should resign or Chief Minister should demand the minister's resignation. #Constitution". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

