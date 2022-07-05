Polling for 1st phase of MP urban body elections on July 6

Polling for the first phase of elections to urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh, including for municipal corporations of Indore and Bhopal, will be held on Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday. A total of 101 candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations while 11,250 candidates are contesting for 2,808 posts of corporators in 133 urban bodies. Of the total 2,850 posts of corporators in 133 bodies, 42 were already elected unopposed. A total of 1.04 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling, the official said. ''Polling will be held across 44 districts in the state from 7 AM to 5 PM,'' State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said, adding that all the preparations have been completed and polling teams have reached their respective booths. As many as 13,148 booths have been set up for polling in 133 urban bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipalities and 86 Nagar Parishads.

Singh said 3,296 booths have been declared as sensitive. Votes will be cast for municipal corporations including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli and Satna.

EVMs will be used in the polling at all the places, Singh said, adding that white and pink colours will be displayed in the EVMs for the post of mayor and the corporator, respectively.

Similarly, yellow and blue colours will be displayed, respectively, for the post of the corporator in municipalities and Nagar Parishads, he said. The SEC commissioner said that about 79,000 employees are engaged in the electoral work while 27,000 personnel are deployed for security duty. The second phase of polling will be held on July 13.

