Centre not allowing MCD polls, will approach court: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the BJP-led Union government was ''using force and hooliganism'' in not allowing MCD elections in the city while asserting the AAP will approach court to get the polls conducted on time.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the Monsoon Session, he claimed the BJP was ''terrified'' of contesting elections against the AAP which is why it has deferred the municipal corporation polls fearing defeat.

''They (Centre) are using force and hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections. We will have to approach the court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it,'' Kejriwal said during a discussion in the House.

Later, the Delhi chief minister told reporters that during the exercise to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi, the Centre had assured that a delimitation commission would be formed following which elections will be held.

''Over one-and-half months have passed after the unification of the MCDs, but they have not formed the delimitation commission. They don't want elections to be conducted. This is against democracy. We will go to court on this if required,'' he told reporters.

Participating in the discussion on 'Conspiracy to delay MCD elections in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner for the fear of losing MCD', Kejriwal alleged the BJP will ''never'' get the elections held in Delhi because they know the public stands behind him.

''I have cared for every single resident of Delhi like a dedicated son. I ensured world-class education for my young brothers and sisters and provided the best healthcare treatment for my elders,'' he said.

Kejriwal said the AAP has a strong resolve to clean the entire Delhi if the MCD was under its rule. ''The BJP has the MCD under its control for 15 years, but they did nothing and now they have stalled the elections. They are neither taking any action to clean Delhi nor they're letting us do anything. They are taking revenge on the people of Delhi,'' he claimed.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP believes that the sanitation workers of the MCD are ''lazy and slackers''. ''They are not lazy or slackers, but it is you (BJP) who is corrupt and a cash monger. Once MCD comes under our rule, the same sanitation workers will make Delhi clean,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal termed the prolonged delays in the announcement of the MCD elections an attempt to ''derail'' India's democracy.

In his speech, Kejriwal alleged that BJP was trying to ''stifle'' the democratic system by cancelling one election after the other.

The three civic bodies were merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 on May 22.

A bill to unify the three civic bodies was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 30 and by the Rajya Sabha on April 5. The bill became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent on April 18.

The Act reduced the number of wards in the national capital to 250 from 272, which means that the MCD will have to undergo a delimitation exercise before the election.

The Centre was to form a delimitation commission, which is yet to be done, to carry out the demarcation of wards.

