Gujarat BJP launches app to collect voters' personal info; claims data can predict poll results

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:43 IST
The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday launched 'President Dashboard', a computer application which a party leader claimed would not only collect and analyze personal information of voters but also predict poll results with accuracy.

The application was launched by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, and party workers would use it to reach out to nearly 50 lakh households across the state to collect information and seek opinion of voters, a release said.

''Each booth in-charge would visit households in his area to collect information such as members in the family, birth date, marriage anniversaries and whether they have taken benefit of any government scheme or not. This data will be uploaded on our party's server,'' said Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave.

''Using the President Dashboard application, the state BJP president can see this data on his laptop or computer. It is the first such application in the entire country. We will also identify each voter. Whether he is a BJP supporter, or a party office bearer, or a supporter of the opposition party or a doubtful one,'' he added.

On voting day, the booth in-charge would sit outside the booth with the same software and tick mark those who come to vote, and this data, by evening, would predict who is winning, Dave claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Paatil said voters will be contacted at booth level and information collected from them will be analyzed using the dashboard application.

At present, Gujarat has 1.13 crore BJP members and 67 lakh page committee members. Paatil said, adding that the state unit has started a new enrollment drive.

He also launched a theme song for the new enrollment drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

