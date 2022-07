Ecuador's President Lasso accepts resignation of three ministers

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday accepted the resignations of three government ministers, including Minister of Economy and Finances Simon Cueva and Health Minister Ximena Garzon, the government said in a statement.

The third official to resign was Transport Minister Marcelo Cabrera. Lasso thanked the former ministers for their "loyal and valuable service," the statement said, adding replacements will be named at 1700 local time (2200 GMT) today.

