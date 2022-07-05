Left Menu

Vijay Kumar Janjua appointed new chief secretary of Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Tuesday appointed Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary replacing Anirudh Tewari.Janjua, 1989-batch IAS officer, was serving as the Special Chief Secretary Jails and Special Chief Secretary Elections.He has worked in various departments of Punjab, including rural development, industries, labour and animal husbandry. Janjua has also served in the Centre for three years as Director, Industries, in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:25 IST
Vijay Kumar Janjua appointed new chief secretary of Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Tuesday appointed Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary replacing Anirudh Tewari.

Janjua, 1989-batch IAS officer, was serving as the Special Chief Secretary Jails and Special Chief Secretary Elections.

He has worked in various departments of Punjab, including rural development, industries, labour and animal husbandry. Janjua has also served in the Centre for three years as Director, Industries, in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. Notably, Anirudh Tewari had been appointed Punjab's Chief Secretary in September 2021 by then Congress dispensation when Charanjit Singh Channi had taken over as chief minister.

During Janjua's tenure as deputy commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib district, he developed PRISM software with the help of the National Informatics Centre and introduced computerised registration of properties in Punjab, according to an official statement.

He was also instrumental in carrying out several reforms in Labour laws for improving the ease of doing business in Punjab, besides improving the investment scenario in the state, it said.

Anirudh Tewari has been posted as Director General, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, relieving Jaspreet Talwar, of the additional charge, as per the statement.

The government also issued transfer and posting orders for three more IAS officers.

KAP Sinha, the Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Taxation and in addition ACS, Finance, has been transferred and posted as ACS, Food Processing relieving Raji P Srivastava of the additional charge. Ajoy Sharma, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, will also be Financial Commissioner, Taxation, in place of KAP Sinha.

Kumar Rahul, Secretary of Employment Generation and Training, will also be in addition to Secretary, General Administration and Coordination relieving Rajat Agarwal of the additional charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022