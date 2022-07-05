Left Menu

UK Johnson plunged into crisis as Sunak, health minister quits

"In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:49 IST
UK Johnson plunged into crisis as Sunak, health minister quits
File Photo Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance and health ministers resigned on Tuesday, in what looked to be a final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had tried to apologise for the latest scandal involving a sexual misconduct complaint over one of his ministers.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced his resignation in a statement, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience." Moments later, finance minister Rishi Sunak also announced he was quitting.

The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake by not realising that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him. "In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everyone who's been badly affected by it," Johnson told broadcasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022