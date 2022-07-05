Remark on Modi's surname: Jharkhand HC nixes Rahul Gandhi's plea
The Jharkhand High Court rejected the petition of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requesting it to quash the cognizance of the lower court in a matter where he allegedly made a derogatory comment on people with Modi as their last names.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand High Court rejected the petition of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requesting it to quash the cognizance of the lower court in a matter where he allegedly made a derogatory comment on people with Modi as their last names. The said remark was made during a public rally in 2019.
Now, the Lower Court will proceed with the matter accordingly. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress leader had visited Ranchi and while addressing a public rally, he had allegedly made a remark on PM Modi's surname. Upon this, a complaint was filed in a Lower Court. The court had taken cognisance and summoned the former Congress President.
Later, Rahul Gandhi approached the High Court and requested it to quash the cognizance taken by the Lower Court. The court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi rejected the plea of Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- Rahul Gandhi's
- Jharkhand
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Modi
- Sabha
- High Court
ALSO READ
Congress protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for routes to be avoided
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
Schools closed in Jharkhand today amid call for Bharat Bandh over Agnipath Scheme
Congress holds 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar over ED probe against Rahul Gandhi, Agnipath scheme
Cong holds protest in Delhi against Agnipath scheme, questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED