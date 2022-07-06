UP CM launches plantation drive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a plantation drive, under which 25 crore saplings were to be planted across the state on Tuesday.

The chief minister launched the drive by planting peepal, banyan and pakad (harishankari) saplings in Manikpur development block of Chitrakoot district, and said 35 crore saplings would be planted in the state this year.

State ministers took part in the campaign by planting saplings in different districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend a tree plantation drive in Ayodhya but his visit was cancelled due to a technical snag in his helicopter.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took part in a similar programme in Prayagraj.

BJP state president and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh joined the campaign in Gorakhpur and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in Meerut.

According to an official statement, while addressing the function in Chitrakoot, the chief minister said that under the leadership and guidance of the prime minister, the state government is committed for the overall development of the entire Bundelkhand region, including Chitrakoot.

Today 15 projects worth Rs 32.86 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone of 28 other projects costing Rs 82.54 crore have been laid in Chitrakoot, he said.

The chief minister said that this year 35 crore saplings will be planted in the state, out of which 25 crore saplings were being planted on Tuesday.

The state government has planted more than 100 crore saplings in the state in the last five years through inter-departmental coordination and public cooperation, he said.

Exhorting people to help with environmental protection, the chief minister said that when man destroys natural resources, he has to pay a price. ''This is the cycle of life, our lives are all dependent on each other. If there is deforestation, then the environment will be unbalanced and there will be drought,'' he said.

He said that the forest area for plantation in Chitrakoot has been named as Kodanda Van. He said that trees of the Ramayana period should be planted and by adopting the traditional method of water conservation, heritage trees should be identified and protected.

