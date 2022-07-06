Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Patna on July 12

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-07-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 08:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the Bihar capital next week to take part in a function that would be held as part of the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building.

According to a Vidhan Sabha statement, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has expressed delight over the Modi's scheduled tour on July 12 “which will be the first occasion for any prime minister to visit the Bihar assembly''.

Sinha chaired a review meeting on Tuesday evening with top officials, including Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and DGP S K Singhal, calling for ''active participation of all concerned'' to make the historic programme a success.

On the occasion, the PM will lay the foundation stones for a museum and a guest house on the premises and inaugurate a centenary memorial park, the statement said He will also unveil a commemorative pillar ''Shatabdi Smriti Stambh'' besides planting a sapling of Kalpataru tree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

