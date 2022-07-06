Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocation

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the military on Wednesday to "promptly and sternly" retaliate in case of any North Korean provocation amid concerns the North could conduct its first nuclear test in five years. Yoon, who took office in May, presided over his first meeting with top military commanders and called for strong capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, the presidential office said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 08:58 IST
S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocation

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the military on Wednesday to "promptly and sternly" retaliate in case of any North Korean provocation amid concerns the North could conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

Yoon, who took office in May, presided over his first meeting with top military commanders and called for strong capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, the presidential office said. North Korea has this year been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented pace, and is believed to be preparing for its seventh nuclear test.

The military meeting took place a day after U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighters arrived in South Korea on their first publicly announced visit since 2017 as the allies and the nuclear-armed North engage in an escalating cycle of displays of weapons. "President Yoon said strong defence capabilities should be ready to protect the country's security and national interest as the security uncertainties surrounding South Korea and Northeast Asia are growing more than ever," according to the presidential office.

Last week, Yoon met with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid and agreed to explore further means to reinforce "extended deterrence" against North Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022