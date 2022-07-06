Left Menu

UK's new finance minister: will prioritise growth and tax cuts

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 11:52 IST
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's new finance minister, said on Wednesday he would prioritise rebuilding the economy after the pandemic, getting economic growth going again and cutting taxes.

"The most important thing is to rebuild the economy post pandemic and to get growth going again and tax cuts," he told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

