UK minister resigns over Downing Street appointment briefing

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:03 IST
British minister for children and families Will Quince resigned on Wednesday, saying he was going after being given an "inaccurate" briefing over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's appointment of a politician who was the subject of complaints.

"Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No. 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate," he said in his resignation letter to Johnson which was posted on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

