UK's new finance minister says people don't vote for "divided teams"

Britain's freshly-appointed finance minister Nadhim Zahawi appealed to his fellow lawmakers for unity on his first full day in the role, when asked about another minister who quit in protest over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

"All I would say to colleagues is people don't vote for divided teams. We have to come together," he told BBC Radio 4 on the resignation of Quince, who was minister for children and families.

