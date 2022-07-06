Rebel Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar visits Raj Thackeray
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latters residence. Also, we live close by, Sarvankar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, told PTI.The Sena MLA represents Mahim in central Mumbai, the area where Raj Thackeray lives.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence. “I paid a courtesy visit to him as he has undergone a surgery. Also, we live close by,” Sarvankar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, told PTI.
The Sena MLA represents Mahim in central Mumbai, the area where Raj Thackeray lives. Thackeray's MNS, which has only one legislator in the Maharashtra Assembly, had supported the BJP in the Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Council elections last month.
It also supported the Shinde-led new government during the trust vote earlier this week.
