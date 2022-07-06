Left Menu

Murmu visits Arunachal Pradesh, holds closed-door meeting with MPs and MLAs

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:42 IST
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Arunachal Pradesh and held a meeting with the MPs and MLAs of the ruling BJP and its allies -- the NPP, and the JD(U) -- sources in the saffron party said.

Accompanied by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pratima Bhowmick, Assam MP Rajdeep Roy and BJP spokesman Sambit Patra, Murmu arrived here from Lilabari in Assam's North Lakhimpur district to seek support for her candidature from the lawmakers.

She was received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein, BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge and other party functionaries at the Raj Bhavan helipad.

The NDA presidential nominee held a closed-door meeting with Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, the legislators of the BJP, NPP, and the JD (U), besides three Independents The sources in the BJP said that Murmu, during the meeting, showered praises on the development work and the vibrant culture of the state, terming Arunachal Pradesh as a "pious state" as it houses several religious sites such as the Parshuram Kund and Bhismaknagar, where Lord Krishna is said to have married Rukmini.

She also briefly met Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra at Raj Bhavan, they said.

The ruling BJP in the state has 48 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, while NPP has four legislators, and the JD (U) one. Three Independents are also members of the House.

The opposition Congress has four members in the Assembly.

The saffron party has two Lok Sabha MPs in the state – Gao and Kiren Rijiju -- and one member in the Upper House of Parliament, Rebia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

