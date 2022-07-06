Left Menu

UK Conservative group to discuss leadership rule change - ITV

Executive members of a committee representing lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will meet later on Wednesday to discuss changing party rules to hold another leadership challenge, broadcaster ITV said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:54 IST
UK Conservative group to discuss leadership rule change - ITV
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Executive members of a committee representing lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will meet later on Wednesday to discuss changing party rules to hold another leadership challenge, broadcaster ITV said. Nominations are expected to open on Wednesday for the executive of the so-called 1922 Committee that sets the rules for leadership confidence votes. Johnson's critics hope to elect enough people to change the rules to allow another such vote before the 12-month grace period allows.

Johnson narrowly survived a confidence in vote in June. Paul Brand, UK editor at ITV News, said he understood that a 1922 executive meeting would be held at 4 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Wednesday, to discuss rule changes.

The group would then meet an hour later with the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, Brand said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022