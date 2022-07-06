UK Conservative group to discuss leadership rule change - ITV
Executive members of a committee representing lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will meet later on Wednesday to discuss changing party rules to hold another leadership challenge, broadcaster ITV said.
Johnson narrowly survived a confidence in vote in June. Paul Brand, UK editor at ITV News, said he understood that a 1922 executive meeting would be held at 4 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Wednesday, to discuss rule changes.
The group would then meet an hour later with the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, Brand said.
