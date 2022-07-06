Left Menu

UK's Johnson says his government will not walk away

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:55 IST
UK's Johnson says his government will not walk away
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his government would not fold after the resignation of two of his most senior ministers and a string of more junior officials in protest at his leadership. Johnson told lawmakers that the economy was facing tough times and Russia's invasion of Ukraine represented the worst war in Europe in 80 years.

"That is exactly the moment that you'd expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away, and to get on with its job," Johnson said in Britain's parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022