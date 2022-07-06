UK's Johnson says his government will not walk away
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his government would not fold after the resignation of two of his most senior ministers and a string of more junior officials in protest at his leadership. Johnson told lawmakers that the economy was facing tough times and Russia's invasion of Ukraine represented the worst war in Europe in 80 years.
"That is exactly the moment that you'd expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away, and to get on with its job," Johnson said in Britain's parliament.
