Left Menu

Prithviraj Chavan seeks action against Cong MLAs who cross-voted in Maha Council polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:27 IST
Prithviraj Chavan seeks action against Cong MLAs who cross-voted in Maha Council polls
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday demanded action against seven party MLAs in Maharashtra who cross-voted during the last month's legislative council elections, leading to an embarrassing defeat of a party candidate.

Congress party's second nominee Chandrakant Handore, a former minister and Dalit leader, lost the June 20 biennial elections to the Upper House of the state legislature.

''I have demanded that the party take action against seven MLAs who voted for the BJP resulting in the defeat of Handore,'' the former Maharashtra CM told PTI.

On the issue of Congress legislators remaining absent during the July 4 trust vote moved in the Assembly by the newly-elected Eknath Shinde-led government, Chavan said it was his personal opinion that the party should seek an explanation from them.

''But I haven't demanded action against them (Congress MLAs who did not take part in trust vote), '' the former Union minister said.

About 10 Congress MLAs, including former CM Ashok Chavan, were not present in the Assembly during the trust vote which was easily won by the Shinde government.

The Congress was a part of the erstwhile Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022