UK's Johnson rejects accusation of putting own interests above nation's

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "couldn't disagree more" with a lawmaker from his own party who had called on him to resign and put the national interest before his own. I just couldn't disagree with him more," Johnson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:28 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "couldn't disagree more" with a lawmaker from his own party who had called on him to resign and put the national interest before his own. David Davis, a Conservative lawmaker who had previously called on Johnson to resign, told parliament that he was again asking Johnson: "to do the honourable thing, to put the interests of the nation before his own interest, and before ... it does become impossible for government to do its job."

Johnson said he did not believe that it was against the national interest for him to remain as prime minister. "I thank him very much for the point he's made again. I just couldn't disagree with him more," Johnson said.

