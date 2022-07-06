Left Menu

YSRCP MLA enters open drain as mark of protest against civic authorities

06-07-2022
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sitting with his legs dipped in the drain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader on Tuesday stepped into an overflowing sewer in Nellore as a mark of protest against the civic authorities for delaying the drainage system's long-pending cleaning and maintenance. The ruling party's MLA, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, sat beside the drain in Umma Reddy Gunta, with his legs dipped in the open sewage staging his displeasure with the local administration's callousness towards the drainage problem.

Expressing his disappointment, Reddy said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him. He demanded the officials draft a proper time frame for the completion of the work and give it to him in writing.

He added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

