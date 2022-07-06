Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh tomorrow.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:35 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married tomorrow
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh tomorrow. Mann was divorced from his first wife almost six years back.

According to sources, Mann (48) will marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a physician by profession who hails from Haryana's Kurukshetra. The wedding ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family. However, no minister or other big leaders are invited to the ceremony.

Sources said it was Mann's mother's wish that he should get married. His former wife Inderpreet Kaur and their children are residing in the USA. His daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) had flown from the US to attend his swearing-in ceremony on March 16 this year.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha wished CM Mann a happy married life. Chadha responded to a Twitter user's comment that "And one thought that Raghav Chadha was the most eligible bachelor in AAP" and said that "Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai. Best wishes to my vadde veer Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022