PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:53 IST
Hate cannot be countered through hate: Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of the Udaipur killing and other incidents following the row over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Wednesday said such reactions were not allowed in Islam and hate cannot be countered through hate.

Speaking at the 'Sadbhavna Sammelan' organized by the Jamiat at its headquarters here, he said those who give such reactions are ''dishonest''.

''The circumstances prevailing in the country, if it continues like this, then the loss will be of the country, not of any particular religion or community,'' Madani said.

It is the dream of the government and of influential people of the country that India should make its mark as a 'Vishwaguru (world leader)', he said, adding that India has the right to become 'Vishwaguru' but that right is being snatched away by those ''who are dealers of hatred''.

In an apparent reference to the Udaipur incident in which a tailor was brutally beheaded by two men, who said they were avenging an insult to Islam, and some other incidents following the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks against the Prophet, Madani said, ''If someone says that it is a reaction for action then that person is dishonest.'' ''Islam does not give permission for this kind of a reaction. Hate cannot be stopped with hate. If there is a fire, water is needed. Hate will be countered not by hate but through love,'' he said.

The remarks also come in the wake of the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe in which Amrawati police had found links between social media posts supporting Sharma and his killing.

Jain religious leader Acharya Lokesh Muni and representatives of Sikh, Christian and Buddhist communities also participated in this programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

