Murmu to meet Assam's NDA lawmakers on Thursday, seek their support for Prez polls

NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, currently visiting the northeastern states to seek support from lawmakers for the July 18 polls, is scheduled to spend the second consecutive night in the Assam capital before meeting MPs and MLAs from the state on Thursday.

Murmu arrived here late on Tuesday night and left for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on Wednesday to campaign in these states.

She will return here and spend the night at a city hotel before meeting MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) on Thursday to seek their support for the polls, BJP sources said. Union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is accompanying Murmu during her visit to the northeastern states.

She was received here at LGBI Airport on Tuesday night by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, some of his cabinet colleagues, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita, AGP president Atul Bora and UPPL chief Pramod Bodo.

BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in the Upper House of Parliament, while AGP and UPPL have one MP each in Rajya Sabha.

The 126-member assembly currently comprises 78 MLAs of the ruling NDA with the BJP having 62 legislators, while its allies AGP and UPPL have nine and seven lawmakers respectively.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said his party will also support Murmu. The party has Ajmal as the lone MP in the Lok Sabha besides 15 MLAs in the state legislature.

Murmu had visited Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday before flying to Assam on her campaign trail.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential poll and he is also scheduled to visit Assam to seek votes from members of parties supporting him.

