Mumbai girl gets death threat over social media post on Udaipur killing

Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill a 16-year-old city-based girl over her Facebook post on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthans Udaipur, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:47 IST
Representative image
Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill a 16-year-old city-based girl over her Facebook post on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, an official said on Wednesday. The girl, a resident of Girgaon in south Mumbai, lodged a complaint at V P Road police station in this connection, he said. ''The girl had made some remarks over the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on her Facebook wall. After that, an unidentified person made a WhatsApp call to her and threatened to kill her for her comments in the post,'' the official said. ''Based on her complaint, an offence was registered against the unidentified person for threatening to kill her,'' he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur city on June 28 for posting a message on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad. A week before that - on June 21 - chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati city for the same reason, officials have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

