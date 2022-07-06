UK exports minister Freer resigns from UK PM Johnson's government

Britain's minister for exports and equalities Mike Freer resigned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Wednesday.

"I feel that we are moving away from the One Nation Conservative Party I joined, not least in creating an atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people and I regret I can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with," Freer said.

