Gupkar alliance an expired injection: BJP leader Chugh

Terming the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) an “expired injection”, BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday claimed that the National Conference, PDP and the Congress have lost credibility among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the questioning of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah is underway to remove the lid over his plans as the BJP has “zero tolerance” for terrorism and anyone taking up arms against the nation will be buried in a grave.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at the party headquarters here to pay homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, Chugh said the PAGD, also known as Gupkar alliance, is a “failed alliance”.

Responding to a question about the National Conference and the PDP, two major constituents of the PAGD, announcing that the grouping will jointly contest the next assembly elections, he said “Gupkar alliance is an expired injection which has tested and failed in District Development Council (DDC) elections as people do not like Abdullah’s, Mufti’s and Congress dynasts.” The eight-phased DDC elections, held in November-December in 2020, were swept by the PAGD by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 75 seats. Congress, which is not part of the PAGD, won 26 of the total 280 seats.

“The three families (Abdulllah’s, Mufti’s and Congress) conspired against J-K and looted its resources and the people. Whether they fight together or separately, they will fail as they failed in the DDC, Block Development Council (BDC) and Panchayat elections,” he claimed.

Both the NC and the PDP had boycotted the panchayat and urban local bodies elections in 2018.

“They (NC, PDP and Congress) have lost their credibility among the people who do not like those who nourished terrorism and were singing the songs of Pakistan and China,” Chugh said.

Asked about the recently captured LeT terrorist who was reported to have links with the BJP and a part of a “terror conspiracy” to target saffron party leaders, he said, “His questioning is underway and the reality will come before everyone. As far as BJP is concerned, we will not be cowed down by such threats. We will continue to work for the nation.” He said the BJP has “zero tolerance” against terrorism and corruption which is based on “our ideology.

We have “finished” terrorism from J-K and reduced the shelf life of the terrorists and the operations against them will continue, he added.

“Anyone who takes up arms against the nation at the behest of Pakistan and kills innocents will be sent to graves,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Chugh, along with J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders of the party, paid rich tributes to Mookherjee on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution for national integration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)