Guj: Lawyer gets death threats over status message supporting Nupur Sharma

A lawyer has approached police here after allegedly receiving a death threat over a WhatsApp status message supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said on Wednesday.

A First Information Report was registered against an unidentified person under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) at Sabarmati police station here on Tuesday.

''Preliminary investigation revealed that the person who called the lawyer (and threatened him) is a native of Kutch district. We have sent our teams to nab him,'' said police inspector R S Thakar.

According to the FIR, the complainant uploaded a status message with Nupur Sharma's photo on June 13 as she was getting rape threats following her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Though he took down the status message within three minutes thinking that his Muslim friends would not like it, a person sent him a message on the same day asking why he was supporting Sharma, he told police.

When he blocked the number, an unidentified man called him and threatened to kill him, the FIR said.

The complainant initially did not inform police about the threat, but later had a rethink in view of ''incidents in Rajasthan and Maharashtra'' (where two people were killed for allegedly supporting the suspended BJP leader), the FIR stated.

