Will work with Bengal govt for development of Darjeeling hills: Gorkha leader Anit Thapa

BGPM leader Anit Thapa on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a week after his party swept the GTA polls, and vowed to work with the state government for development and peace in Darjeeling hills.

The nine-month-old Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) emerged as the largest party in the elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Darjeeling hills, winning 27 out of 45 seats.

''We want peace and development in Darjeeling hills. BJP and a few other parties have betrayed the people of the hills for the last few decades. The people of the hills want development; they want peace, jobs, education and better health infrastructure. We will work with the state government for the development of the hills,'' Thapa said after the meeting the chief minister at the state secretariat.

BGPM, led by former GTA chairman Anit Thapa, is a breakaway faction of Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) which had boycotted the GTA polls that was held after a decade.

State minister and senior TMC leader Aroop Biswas, the party in-charge for Darjeeling, was also present at the meeting.

''The meeting was fruitful. Several issues regarding development were discussed. Anit Thapa has also requested the chief minister to visit the hills,'' Biswas said.

According to TMC sources, the party would not be part of the new GTA board but will provide outside support to BGPM.

For the first time, the TMC won seats in the GTA, a semi-autonomous council that governs Darjeeling hills.

BGPM won 27 seats, whereas Hamro Party bagged eight seats. TMC has secured five seats, and five independents have also won the elections.

