Left Menu

Suvendu alleges TMC workers illegally recruited in assembly

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged on Wednesday that TMC workers were illegally recruited in Group D posts in the West Bengal assembly.Terming the allegation baseless, Speaker Biman Banerjee said Adhikari was showing his ignorance and lack of knowledge by making such comments.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:45 IST
Suvendu alleges TMC workers illegally recruited in assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged on Wednesday that TMC workers were illegally recruited in Group D posts in the West Bengal assembly.

Terming the allegation baseless, Speaker Biman Banerjee said Adhikari was showing his ignorance and lack of knowledge by making such comments. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said he has credible information about such ''illegal'' recruitment in the assembly after the TMC came to power in the state in 2011.

''We will seek information about such appointments through RTI first. We will take appropriate action thereafter. We may move court as well. We will do whatever is needed to bring out the truth,'' he said.

Speaker Banerjee said the allegation was baseless and ridiculous.

''Police verification, medical examination and requisite qualifications are needed for the recruitments, besides the examinations and interviews. Suvendu Adhikari is only showing his ignorance and lack of knowledge by levelling such wild allegations,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022