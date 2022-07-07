Nadda congratulates four eminent personalities for nomination to Rajya Sabha

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday congratulated four eminent personalities for their nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Athlete P T Ush, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, famous screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were on Wednesday nominated by the government to the Upper House of Parliament.

Nadda, in a series of tweets, said, ''Their work and life story is truly inspirational and gives us all reasons to pursue our goals with dedication.” Conveying his best wishes to the four, he said their service to the nation over the years is a source of great pride.

All four personalities hail from south Indian states.

