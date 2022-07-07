Left Menu

UK N.Ireland minister Brandon Lewis has not resigned -media

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 01:18 IST
UK N.Ireland minister Brandon Lewis has not resigned -media

The BBC said it had deleted an earlier tweet in which it reported Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis had resigned because it was inaccurate.

The Telegraph's political editor Ben Riley-Smith said on Twitter that Lewis's team said he had not resigned from cabinet. Lewis's adviser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022