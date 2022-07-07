Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 11:53 IST
British security minister Hinds quits
Damian Hinds Image Credit: Wikipedia
British security minister Damian Hinds quit on Thursday, saying the country needed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to go in order to restore trust in our democracy.

"More important than any government or leader are the standards we uphold in public life and faith in our democracy and public administration," Hinds said in his resignation letter to Johnson.

"Because of the serious erosion in these, I have come to the conclusion that the right thing for our country and for our party is for you to stand down as party leader and prime minister."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

