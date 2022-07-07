Left Menu

UK's opposition leader calls PM Johnson's expected resignation "good news"

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday that news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation was "good news for the country". "We need a fresh start for Britain." Johnson is expected to resign on Thursday, with his office saying he will make a statement to the country.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:15 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikimedia
Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday that news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation was "good news for the country". "We don't need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government," Starmer said. "We need a fresh start for Britain."

Johnson is expected to resign on Thursday, with his office saying he will make a statement to the country.

