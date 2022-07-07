Maha: Former MP Anandrao Adsul quits as Shiv Sena leader
- Country:
- India
In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, former MP Anandrao Adsul has resigned from his post as a leader of the party.
Adsul had earlier represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, but was defeated by Navneet Rana in 2019.
Talking to PTI, his son Abhijit Adsul said his father has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader.
To a question on whether he will join the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, Abhijit said, ''My father will continue to remain a Shiv Sainik.'' Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recently faced a rebellion launched by senior leader Shinde. Majority of party MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government helmed by Thackeray.
Thackeray resigned from the post of chief minister on June 29, and a day after that Shinde took oath as the state CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I have 40 MLAs with me: Shinde claims from Guwahati
I have support of 40 MLAs: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati from Surat.
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde claims 40 Shiv Sena MLAs reached Assam, says will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva
Maharashtra crisis: 40 MLAs led by rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrive at Guwahati hotel
Maharashtra political crisis: Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today