Left Menu

Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand Bind gets threat call

On returning the call, a person answered, hurled abuses at the MP and demanded Rs 10 lakh, Kumar said.As per the complaint, the caller also threatened to kill the MPs family members if he failed to pay up, the SP said.An FIR was lodged at the Gyanpur police station against an unidentified person, he said.The SP added that a police team has been formed to investigate the matter.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:23 IST
Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand Bind gets threat call
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi Ramesh Chand Bind has received an extortion call from an unidentified person who demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and threatened to kill his family members, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said the call came on July 2.

''We have received a complaint from the MP in which he has alleged that he received a missed call from an unidentified number on July 2. On returning the call, a person answered, hurled abuses at the MP and demanded Rs 10 lakh,'' Kumar said.

As per the complaint, the caller also threatened to kill the MP's family members if he failed to pay up, the SP said.

An FIR was lodged at the Gyanpur police station against an unidentified person, he said.

The SP added that a police team has been formed to investigate the matter. The cyber cell and surveillance units of the district police will assist the team investigating the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022