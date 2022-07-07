Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand Bind gets threat call

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi Ramesh Chand Bind has received an extortion call from an unidentified person who demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and threatened to kill his family members, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said the call came on July 2.

''We have received a complaint from the MP in which he has alleged that he received a missed call from an unidentified number on July 2. On returning the call, a person answered, hurled abuses at the MP and demanded Rs 10 lakh,'' Kumar said.

As per the complaint, the caller also threatened to kill the MP's family members if he failed to pay up, the SP said.

An FIR was lodged at the Gyanpur police station against an unidentified person, he said.

The SP added that a police team has been formed to investigate the matter. The cyber cell and surveillance units of the district police will assist the team investigating the case, he said.

