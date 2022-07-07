Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:30 IST
Naqvi to move out of official residence on Friday
  • India

With his resignation from the Union cabinet and Rajya Sabha term coming to an end, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will move out of his official residence along with his family on Friday and shift to a private accommodation here, sources said.

Though the former minority affairs minister had at least one month's time to move out, he has decided to leave his official 7, Safdarjung Road residence on Friday itself after his tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended on Thursday, they said.

Naqvi, who resigned as a Cabinet minister on Wednesday, wants to set an example by moving out just a day after his Rajya Sabha term ended Thursday, a source close to him said.

Naqvi will be moving to a private accommodation in east Delhi on Friday, the sources said, adding that his office paraphernalia will be cleared out within the next couple of weeks.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi handed over the charge of the Minority Affairs Minister to his party colleague Smriti Irani, who has been assigned the charge of the ministry, in addition to her existing portfolio of Minister for Women and Child Development.

Wishing Irani, Naqvi said in a tweet, ''Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections.'' The Prime Minister is learnt to have lauded Naqvi for his contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

