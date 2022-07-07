Left Menu

Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue after Johnson's resignation

Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue despite the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said, thanking Johnson for defending Ukraine's interests after Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 21:03 IST
Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue after Johnson's resignation

Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue despite the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said, thanking Johnson for defending Ukraine's interests after Russia's invasion. "We all heard this news (of Johnson's resignation) with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you," Zelenskiy's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022